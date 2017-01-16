Eleventy Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Casual office, check. Formal, check. Urban, check. Leisure, check. Eleventy designer Marco Baldassari ticked off the many boxes he felt the brand’s customer would look at. Polo-neck sweaters were worn with formal jackets and then matched with casual pants in cotton and coats were soft in boiled wool or in a wool and cashmere blend with shawl collars for an easy mood at the office.

Traveling was made easier with a soft unstructured jacket that is super light, raw-finished, without any lining or padding that comes folded in a box like a shirt and that can be pulled out of a travel bag without the need to iron it.

“Volumes are fuller at the top, contrasting with more tapered and clean pants,” said Geoff Schneiderman, president, North America, who underscored the “high level of quality” of Eleventy’s fabrics, sourced from Lori Piana and Ermenegildo Zegna. “Men want to be able to shave off a few years without looking ridiculous, and we can help them achieve this with the right combination of elements,” he said, pointing to a modern biker jacket or puffer in technical fabrics over a suit and combat boots. The suits, in pale colors, feature tailoring details derived from the Neapolitan tradition. A trench coat in boiled wool can be worn over a suede shirt-jacket. The mood was easy and relaxed, yet chic.

Schneiderman said North America is the fastest growing market for the brand, which is looking for a store location in the region. Th growth in North America is on top of a “very strong Korea and Japan, as well as Italy and Europe.”