Ermanno Scervino Men's Fall 2017

Ermanno Scervino looked to British tailoring fabrics for this romantic collection with a dash of Far Eastern flair. Outerwear was oversized and done in traditional weaves and textures, as in a pea coat made from a black-and-white Prince of Wales check, or chunky navy blue corduroy. There were deconstructed double cashmere coats and velvet jackets with contrast neoprene details under the collar and lapels.

Highlights included a lightweight houndstooth shirt with small ruffles down the front, and a chunky cable knit sweater, light as puff pastry. Scervino also kept busy with a needle and thread: A whole part of this rich collection shimmered with silver bullion embroidery, as in a black anorak or white sweater adorned with abstract swirling flowers and dragons, and dark jeans embellished with small flocked flowers and more handmade designs in silver thread.