Ermanno Scervino looked to British tailoring fabrics for this romantic collection with a dash of Far Eastern flair. Outerwear was oversized and done in traditional weaves and textures, as in a pea coat made from a black-and-white Prince of Wales check, or chunky navy blue corduroy. There were deconstructed double cashmere coats and velvet jackets with contrast neoprene details under the collar and lapels.

Highlights included a lightweight houndstooth shirt with small ruffles down the front, and a chunky cable knit sweater, light as puff pastry. Scervino also kept busy with a needle and thread: A whole part of this rich collection shimmered with silver bullion embroidery, as in a black anorak or white sweater adorned with abstract swirling flowers and dragons, and dark jeans embellished with small flocked flowers and more handmade designs in silver thread.

Ermanno Scervino Men's Fall 2017

