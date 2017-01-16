Etro Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Beauty

“Etro was founded in 1968 – should we send out on the catwalk blue suits?” Kean Etro asked ironically backstage before the brand’s show Monday afternoon. He was referring to the abundance of colors, patterns and that psychedelic appeal that were at the center of his fall effort. The designer said he was inspired by the Himalayas region, with the hiking culture deeply linked to that. Strong sport references emerged – there were parkas with a patchwork of fabrics, wildly patterned technical pants with drawstring details and even tailored coats featured sporty snap closures. Puffer vests and jackets were printed in paisley motifs, animals popped on sweaters, a leaf pattern peppered an opulent coat. All the fabrics were treated with special techniques, spanning from photo printing to Shibori-style tie dye.

There was something playful about the collection, which showed its more openly luxurious aspect in a covetable shearling jacket and a range of crushed velvet ensembles worked with heavy printing for a textured, 3D effect. The lineup encapsulated Etro’s irreverent spirit while the collection offered a new, expensive take on athleticism. Coupled with a psychedelic film of an Etro-clad man scaling a mountain and meeting strange creatures in a verdant garden at its peak, it left everyone feeling a mountain high.