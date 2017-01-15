Federico Curradi Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Federico Curradi’s debut runway show was an ode to understated elegance. The designer may live in the Tuscan countryside with horses, wolves and cows but he has a very strong point of view about contemporary sophistication. Curradi kept everything very simple but special. All the garments were crafted from luxury fabrics sourced around Florence and dyed with natural colors. Sweaters matched with pleated roomy pants had unfinished edges, the cashmere coats were fluid and breezy, subtle embroidered childlike images gave a personal touch to suits and blazers. There were sporty accents in the urban bombers and quilted parkas with a washed finishing. It was a very personal collection, which stood out from the crowd with its sustainable spirit.