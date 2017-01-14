Jimmy Choo Men's Fall 2017

Sandra Choi played with some British contradictions for this collection, which is the most low-key and elegant she’s ever done. “It’s all based around London and the clash — as in the band, The Clash, and the clash between sartorial English dressing and punk rebellion,” said the brand’s creative director of the collection, in which she fused both ideas with some classic Jimmy Choo shapes and soles.

She worked flannel fabric and a shiny, embossed croc into lace-up sneakers, and what looked like corduroy — but was really embossed suede — into high-tops and low-tops in colors including chocolate, corn, burgundy and baby blue. Skater shoes were made with embossed velvet that resembled basket weave.

Other boots and sneaker-shoe hybrids were punked up, edged with silvery studs or covered in a leopard-print hair calf or devore velvet. A formal shoe was made from flannel and leather, its broguing picked out with silver pinheads, while a pair of classic patent leather brogues had a single cheeky stud detail at the back.

In a bid to round out the offer, Choi also introduced an overnight/messenger bag inspired by the one her postman grandfather used for his delivery rounds in Hong Kong. There was a smaller version, too, sure to appeal both to the Savile Row set and all leftie rebels.