Kiton Men's Fall 2017

Upping the luxe factor, Kiton introduced a range of tailored garments in dyed vicuna — in both monochromatic and bi-color takes — ranging from a contemporary vicuna-denim blazer to bordeaux and bottle green tuxedo dinner jackets from the line’s evening range.

Other focuses included new slim-fit suits cut from natural stretch cashmere, 14 micron wool and flannel and an ultra elegant slimline three-piece suit in cashmere, wool and silk blends catering to increased demand from the firm’s younger clientele. “We have seen growing demand from the mature customer for sportswear, but our younger customer is showing interest in the formal suit,” said Antonio De Matteis, chief executive officer of the brand, which has dedicated an entire floor of its recently opened store in Munich to made-to-measure. “The strategy since 2008 has been not to increase the formal production. We want to stay at around 20,000 pieces per year in order to remain exclusive for our customer,” De Matteis said.

Kiton also launched a new sportswear capsule dubbed Kiton iSystem. The line spans coats in technical materials with fur linings and skiwear elements combining luxury fibers like cashmere with performance materials.