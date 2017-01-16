Malibu 1992 Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Music has always been a major source of inspiration for designers so it isn’t surprising that Dorian Stefano Tarantini looked to the art form for his runway debut – especially since he’s a professional DJ. The designer paid tribute to Italy’s Cocoricò club, which was founded in 1989 and quickly became a clubbing mecca. Nineties references echoed throughout the collection which played with exaggerated proportions and volumes. Roomy parkas and field jackets with oversized pockets were worked in a range of different materials, including a reflective technical fabric and ecological snakeskin, while the wide-legged pants with maxi pockets recalled ravers’ trousers. Malibu 1992 also offered its version of a tailored suit, which came with pleated pants and a dropped shoulder jacket with a drawstring belt. This was a cohesive collection perfect for all those underground streetwear fans.