When a professional DJ decides to have an orchestra playing at his show, he probably has something to announce. In this case, it seems that Marcelo Burlon wanted to mark the entrance of its brand into that next stage, called maturation. Established in 2012 as a brand selling printed T-shirts, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan has built its credibility season after season, opening the way to a range of other Milan-based streetwear labels, such as Palm Angels and Malibu 1992. For fall, Burlon combined different references into a coherent collection, which looked young and fun. The designer’s cool kids showed printed urban bombers, leather foam biker jackets and military parkas and utilitarian pants. There were country influences in the overalls matched with sweatshirts, while pleated culottes recalled the uniforms of Japanese warriors. The monochromatic looks were worked in a restrained color palette of red, black, green and gray. Symbols of traditional Patagonian iconography, such as snakes and writings, embellished most of the pieces.