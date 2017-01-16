Miaoran Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Chinese designer Miao Ran conveyed an Oliver Twist-inspired look for fall. Newsboy hats; oversized, relaxed silhouettes; chunky hand-knitted scarves; maxi sweaters, and the shades of gray which characterized the first part of the lineup – everything recalled the atmosphere described by Charles Dickens.

A childlike spirit ran through the clothes, which turned elegant and sophisticated in their functional appeal. Belted jackets were paired with cropped pants, overalls were cut baggy and velvet bombers were layered under duster coats.

The designer’s Asian influences echoed in front-pleated skirts worn over pants, kimono-inspired wrapped jackets, as well as in the cropped pants featuring ribbons to tie around the ankles.

Sporty touches were introduced via Casentino wool bombers and a cotton anorak with an insert showing a graphic botanical pattern.

The collection represented nice progress for the designer both in terms of creativity and commercial appeal.