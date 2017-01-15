Missoni Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Athleticism is a big fashion trend these days and Angela Missoni’s luxe take on the theme worked out. During a backstage interview, the designer, who is about to celebrate her 20th anniversary as the brand’s creative director, said she looked at a “winter in the Seventies” for the fall men’s collection. This especially came through in the color palette, including warm tones of red, mustard yellow, deep turquoise and green. The designer also said she was inspired by the checkered and plaid patterns developed with special looms by her late father, Ottavio, over the years. Rather than being nostalgic, the traditional was seamlessly blended with the modern to give the collection some street appeal. Thick striped sweaters were combined with plaid pants for charming graphic contrasts. Coats combined different checks, while joggers were embellished with textured stripes running down the legs. Cardigans and sweaters were layered, as usual, and shirt-jacket hybrids came in boxy, cropped silhouettes. Tailoring got a super soft makeover. The overall look was sporty chic and suitable for a younger generation. But the question remains — considered its legendary skills in knitwear, shouldn’t Missoni try to take more risks and set the bar higher?