Mr&Mrs Italy Men's Fall 2017

This fur-focused outerwear brand bulked up its men’s offer for fall, with darker, more subdued colors and traditionally masculine shapes and patterns. It also introduced a men’s denim line, including jeans, shirts and jackets, to layer under all the cool parkas, bombers and lumberjack styles.

Some parkas came lined with dark green mink, while others were luxed-up with sable on the inside and beaver on the collar. A heavy cotton camouflage jacket had fox fur on the inside, while a denim one, along with some heavy sweatshirts, had an extra layer of heat thanks to colorful rabbit fur linings. Among the highlights of the collection was a lumberjack jacket with a Mongolian fur collar.

The brand’s offer, which until recently had been unisex, is fast gaining momentum. Two stores are set to open in China later this year (it already has standalone units in Manhattan, Hong Kong and Milan), while online sales are flourishing due to a service that allows clients to create and personalize their own parkas online, with delivery in three weeks.

The company, which is privately owned, is set for sales of 45 million euros, or $54 million, this year, with more than 85 percent of revenue generated outside Italy.