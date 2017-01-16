MSGM Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Massimo Giorgetti was horsing around — on the racecourse, the polo field and even the grounds of Windsor Castle — for this youthful collection with an ath-leisure spirit and a dash of contemporary royal style.

The brand’s founder and creative director took colorful, patterned jockeys’ silks and channeled them into checkerboard patterns for bombers and shearlings, the blue corduroy patchwork on a green quilted vest, and randomly placed geometric patches on puffers.

Models’ faces were framed by silk scarves, tucked neatly into collars, in a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who defies convention and rides her horses helmetless, and with only a silk knotted neatly under the chin.

Silhouettes were as soft, unstructured and comfortable as pajamas, and included quilted tracksuit bottoms; a short, hooded bathrobe camel coat; a toggle one layered over a hoodie, and a long and voluminous fake fur that could easily double as a blanket.

There were sweatshirts, too, with Diadora and MSGM branding splashed across the front, the fruit of a new collaboration that will be unveiled later this week. The two Italian companies have also collaborated on trainers, with looks inspired by the Diadora archive.

The items will be sold in selected MSGM stores and multibrand shops from September. Giorgetti said he’s always loved sneakers, so when Diadora introduced the project, he accepted on the spot. “I always considered their hoodies from the Eighties a cult,” the designer said. What a sport.