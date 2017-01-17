Palm Angels Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

For those around in the Nineties, this collection felt incredibly familiar. Francesco Ragazzi re-created the urban kids’ look of the decade but updated it with contemporary references.

Iconic collegiate pieces, such as the polo shirt or varsity jacket, lost their traditional preppy attitude to vibrate with the rest of the lineup’s street-focused, rebellious energy. Pants, cut in baggy, drop-crotch silhouettes, were matched with fraternity hoodies, oversize puffers and coats with graffiti-inspired graphics. Nineties logo mania was reflected on the tracksuits, while striped suits came in deconstructed, relaxed silhouettes.

With its cool, dynamic attitude, the collection demonstrated that Palm Angels is maturing as a brand able to compete in the international streetwear arena.