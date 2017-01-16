Rossignol Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

From the slopes to the city streets, Rossignol’s collection for fall was consistent with the company’s strategic vision, said chief executive officer Alessandro Locatelli, blending functionality, performance, sophistication and style.

The white and forest green camouflage pattern on the technical yet comfortable puffer was inspired by the original design of the mountain French army’s skis. The brand’s logo, the rooster, was supersized on padded sports bibs, which customers can play with to add a new vibe to any garment, Locatelli said.

The executive admitted that the fashion activewear category is crowded. “For this reason, each brand must be true to itself and its history,” he said.

Rossignol’s signature stripes, reminiscent of ski tracks on the snow, inspired color-block designs and sleek asymmetrical quilting. The pieces were lined with the same blue used for the legendary Strato ski launched in 1964.

In addition to Rossignol’s primary colors of blue, red and white, the brand showed orange and forest green parkas, bombers and multicolor intarsia knits for fall. Materials included high-tech nylon and ultra stretch fabrics; blends of wool and Neoprene; Extrawhite Duvet du Faubourg duck down filling, and isolating layers of Thinsulate-Featherless.