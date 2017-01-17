Sansovino 6 Men's Fall 2017

For those who think that knitwear is a grandmother’s thing, Edward Buchanan has reserved many surprises. With the Milan-based Sansovino 6 label, the American designer managed to inject a cool attitude into a category that for many years has been anchored in tradition.

With his fall effort, which marked a significant maturation for the brand not only in terms of style but also of product offering, Buchanan conveyed a modern, urban aesthetic focused on the comfort that knit fabrics can guarantee.

A two-tone jacket cinched at the waist with a belt was paired with relaxed pants and a double-breasted coat showing a sartorial quality came in a macro plaid pattern with a chic dégradé effect. There was a sporty parka bonded with soft jersey and an oversized sweater showed multicolor checks and unfinished details. The relaxed, comfy spirit of the collection was enhanced by the ponchos and maxi cardigans, sometimes embellished with West African motifs.