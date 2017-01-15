Sunnei Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

On those too rare occasions when fashion doesn’t take itself too seriously, it can definitely be fun. Case in point: the playful mood at Sunnei, which was reflected in the laid back look of the clothes. Although it was a lineup designed for a young crowd, the collection was actually a mature effort that marked a nice evolution for the brand. The silhouette was hyper relaxed with wide legged pants and jeans worn with T-shirts, striped oversized cotton shirts and sweaters with a nerdy look. The college-inspired pieces had a fresh attitude and the oversized fur coat, as well as the chunky puffers, were ironic and cool. Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina didn’t try to experiment with any kind of edginess but they delivered a strong lineup for la dolce vita kind of guys.