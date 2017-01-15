Once again set at Milan’s storied Villa Necchi Campiglio, Tod’s presentation emphasized the brand’s core footwear and leather accessories production. Sheepskin was treated like fabric and sewn with cotton thread for roomy and practical totes, travel bag and boots. Men’s creative director Andrea Incontri played with supersized rubber soles on half-boots and moccasins. A slip-on sneaker with Neoprene and pony hair inserts was an attractive evolution of this footwear staple. Incontri applied the new Double-T logo seen in women’s wear to several men’s designs.

Tod’s new Pash jacket is a poster product for the company, which prides itself on Italian craftsmanship. The brand’s artisans manually applied coatings, waxing and brushing the leather, treating it the same way they would to create a pair of shoes. The result is an ultralight, high-performance jacket that is both functional and stylish.

For one-of-a-kind and personalized models, Tod’s offers the “Sartorial Touch” on footwear, where aged leather is manually treated and polished.