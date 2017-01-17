Trussardi Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Trussardi revisited the brand’s staples by creating a story around tarot cards. “It’s not done in a didactic way, however,” underscored creative director Gaia Trussardi. “I wanted to revisit our iconic must-have outerwear pieces, from the parka and the bomber to the robe coat and the jean jacket with a special focus on our core leather business. The tarots mirror my research for durability. Tarot cards are a point of reference – they have been existing since forever and they are reassuring.”

Staged once again in the rooms of the Brera Pinacoteca Gallery, Trussardi tapped 14 actors to embody timeless cards, ranging from The Judgement, The Strength and The Fool to The Temperance and The Sun.

The designer has always favored comfortable fits and a practical silhouette, so the collection was especially in sync with the trend seen in Milan. Jackets were deconstructed and unlined, allowing the actors freedom of movement as they impersonated their characters.

Trussardi relied on its leather expertise to add a touch of luxury to a trench coat with a python leather collar, or in a suede and wool robe coat.

The designer played with an oversized “T” logo above a bugle bead crown or the brand’s staple greyhound in a golden crested coat of arms.