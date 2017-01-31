Billy Reid Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

After taking a season’s hiatus, Billy Reid brought a little bit of Alabama back to New York City, replicating his Shindig extravaganza from his hometown of Florence, Ala., at the Beekman Hotel.

Performances by actor Alex Sharp, singers Cedric Burnside, Karen Elson and others served as the backdrop for the designer’s softly constructed overcoats, dinner jackets and suits.

Calling the collection “lived-in luxury,” Reid used washed corduroys, boiled wools and feather-soft cashmere to create texture without overwhelming the werear.

“I love to work with fabrics and colors, but sometimes I can get very elaborate,” Reid said. “This time I think I learned the balance.”

That balance yielded a collection that showcased the best of Reid’s essence but in a much more wearable manner than in the recent past.