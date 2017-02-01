Brett Johnson Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Brett Johnson turned to his Virginia roots as the inspiration for his third season.

The designer used the state’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains for his color palette of brown, navy and gray hues and pebbled textures.

The lineup explored relaxed tailoring in cashmere-wool blends, tweeds and woven mohair fabrics. Highlights included a revamped 60/40 parka with a mohair collar, a lamb suede paneled peacoat paired with corduroy trousers and a cashmere chevron sweater.

“The mixed-media field jacket in a cotton-cashmere blend best represents the message of the entire collection,” Johnson said, describing his favorite piece. Sneakers from Gola paired well with his super-relaxed theme.

With each season, Johnson continues to hone his sartorially skewed offering that has become a favorite with retailers.