Carlos Campos Men's Fall 2017

It might be snowing in New York, but it’s summer in South America. So Honduras’ own Carlos Campos did his best to blend the two in a collection that hit some of the season’s leading trends right on the head.

Paneling details on elongated topcoats and varsity jackets, the cropped flared pants and utility details such as the ubiquitous cargo pocket were among the most on-trend styles.

“This is a mix of winter and summer together,” he said. “It shows in the color palette of baby blues and pinks.”

The soft hues worked best in a soft pink safari jacket paired with a two-tone gray and pink cropped pant.

Some tricked-out pieces such as military coats with a short front and a long back seemed a little forced. But an array of flowy lab coats brought the collection back to chic territory.

With this collection, Campos has become adept at finding the right balance between trend-right merchandise and his South American heritage.