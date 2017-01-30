David Hart Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

David Hart has always had an affinity for eveningwear, but this season his collection was exclusively dedicated to the category, which, according to Hart, has been a vehicle for growth. Over the past year, celebrities including Ryan Gosling and Alan Cumming have worn his designs, and Hart said he’s relying less on traditional retail and more on made-to-order and a direct-to-consumer portion of his business.

Models posed on a red carpet in front of a David Hart step and repeat wearing wool tartan suits with velvet bow ties, iridescent mohair suits with notch lapels and a bubble gum pink tuxedo that was very reminiscent of the Seventies.

Hart is also dabbling in women’s wear this season — he started out designing for women at Anna Sui and Tommy Hilfiger — and presented a women’s tuxedo, which he said is a test.

Hart’s quirky take on men’s wear is still there, but his strong presentation concepts, which have ranged from American Indians to Blue Note Jazz, were sorely missed. It seems as if some of the wind has been taken out of his creative sails.