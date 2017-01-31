David Naman Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

“We wanted it to be fun,” said Jon McKinney, the North American president for David Naman, an Italian men’s wear brand that debuted at New York Men’s Day last season in an attempt to build up its U.S. presence — the family-owned apparel company operates 100 stores across Europe. “It’s very serious out there right now.”

This collection, which had a subtle Seventies influence, focused on texture, color and accessories. Models wore velvet blazers, teal peacoats, maroon corduroy pants and jogger pants adorned with zippers.

Messaging, a trend that’s bubbled up on the first day of NYFW: Men’s, was also apparent. The number six, which was placed on a denim jacket with a fur collar and a sweatshirt, represented the birth of Naman’s sixth grandson — he was hoping for a granddaughter — and a gray overcoat was covered in Amy Winehouse and AC/DC references. Accessories included olive backpacks and velvet camo knapsacks.

Was the collection fun? Yes. Was it focused or inventive? No.