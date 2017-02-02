Death to Tennis Men's Fall 2017

To see the Death to Tennis fall collection, guests had to shove themselves inside of an elevator to get to Le Bain, the popular nightspot located on the roof of The Standard hotel, wade through a crowded room of cocktail-sipping people, and pay — fake money — to peep through a hole and see the clothes.

Creating these obstructions was entirely intentional, as frustrating as they may have initially been to editors. Vincent Oshin and William Watson, the Brits who design the line, which they call “adult streetwear,” wanted to simulate the feel of a peep show and “make it harder for people to steal and copy the clothes,” Oshin said.

Thankfully press was able to step behind the partition to get a better view of the male and female models situated in semi-seductive poses. They each wore fishnet face masks — Oshin said with so much talk about race and identity in today’s political climate, they wanted to conceal the models’ faces — and relatively tame pieces from the line, which is new to the New York Fashion Week: Men’s schedule.

The collection, which had military undertones, was made up of matching sweatsuits with varsity-style “DTT” lettering on the back, utility vests, heavy knits and pleated pants. Highlights included a parka with oversize pockets and a quilted bomber covered with a print that could appear as camo from afar, but is actually two women kissing.

For the past five years, Oshin and Watson have built a strong following by designing cool-looking clothes that feel timeless — a blend they once again achieved for fall.