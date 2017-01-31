DYNE Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Christopher Bevans has quite the pedigree in the sports and streetwear market: design director for Nike’s urban apparel, collaborator with Kanye West, designer gigs at Sean John, Billionaire Boys Club and Rocawear.

But it’s taken until now for Bevans to jump into the fray with his own line, Dyne, that he showed for the first time at New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

“I’ve been like a ghostwriter,” he said.

Not anymore.

His collection married a street and athletic aesthetic in a lineup filled with technical bells and whistles. Bevans embraced cutting-edge wearable technology — he has a fellowship at MIT — by equipping every piece with an interactive touchpoint tag and NFC technology that connect to Samsung devices so customers can learn where to buy the garment, the cost, materials, etc.

Some key pieces included an oversize boxy anorak, a cropped hooded bomber with reflective details and a biker track pant with articulated knees.

This successful first outing in New York shows promise for more to come — and we’ll be watching.