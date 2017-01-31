EFM Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

EFM continued to elevate athleticism through fluidity and structure for its fall collection.

“I wanted to emphasize the lifestyle and movement of the brand regardless of gender,” said founder Donrad Duncan. The men’s lineup blended seamlessly with the women’s looks, most of them embellished with a tribal neck band that enhanced the urban warrior message.

Engineered for Motion remains true to its movement message as seen in some of Duncan’s trademark technical outerwear pieces such as waterproof wool coats, jacquard blazers, double-sided zip pullovers and micromodal military blazer.

Rap artist Young Paris performed at the finale, adding a cool factor to the street-savvy collection.