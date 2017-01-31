Garciavelez Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Taking a cue from American artist Gordon Matta-Clark, whose work revolved around the intersection of projected geometries, Carlos Garciavelez used this technique — and his background in architecture — to create overlapping graphics in his fall collection.

But Garciavelez shifted this season from his tailored perspective to a more sportswear-driven lineup that included cropped jackets, parkas and anoraks with shearling appliqués and reversible quilted jackets — all embellished with linear geometric graphics that were embroidered or applied using heat-transfer tape to create the paneling details.

He still retained some of his tailored aesthetic by offering up traditional suiting fabrics infused with active elements such as a houndstooth Prince of Wales jogger pant and a micro windowpane drawstring pant to create a cohesive lineup that had a young and modern take.