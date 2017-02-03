General Idea Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

The message was clear: After several seasons of outlandish collections, General Idea designer Bumsuk Choi presented a refreshing and cleaner lineup filled with classic pieces, but with a polished twist.

“I wanted to show two different sides of my design process this time,” said the designer backstage.

The play on proportions, as seen on an M65 jacket layered over a rich burgundy tunic and cropped pants and an oversized boxy furry fleece anorak with zipper details, were among the standouts.

Many of the outerwear pieces contained interesting hardware such as big zippers and grommets to embellish the plainer outfits.

Overall, Choi retained his brand aesthetic with his oversized silhouettes and updated streetwear vibes, but this season felt like a palate-cleanser.