Hart x Hart Men’s Fall 2017

This year marks the 130th anniversary of Hart Schaffner Marx, but the venerable brand best known for its traditional tailored clothing isn’t showing its age — thanks to the Hart x Hart capsule designed by David Hart.

This marks the second season Hart has worked with the brand, and this time — in celebration of the milestone birthday — he set out to reinvent the power suit in a collection inspired by classic vintage cars such as Camaros and Chevelles.

“It’s about the new power stripe, the power plaid and the power check,” he said, pointing to the slim-fitting suits in traditional men’s wear patterns such as Prince of Wales, windowpanes and glen plaids.

There was also a smattering of formalwear that included a striking purple velvet smoking jacket to complement the more-conventional tuxedos.

Although the silhouettes were updated, the collection continued to boast full-canvas construction and the use of Italian merinos and cashmere blends, all executed at HSM’s owned factories in Chicago and Cleveland.