Hugo Boss Men's Fall 2017

Call it Hugo Boss 2.0.

Under new brand director Ingo Wilts, the German powerhouse made a dramatic entry onto the New York Fashion Week: Men’s calendar Tuesday night.

Wilts sought inspiration from the company’s archives from the Eighties and Nineties and offered a collection that played with the volumes and proportions from those classic pieces.

Case in point, the opening look was a belted double-face ivory trenchcoat with gray flannel lining embellished with military epaulets.

The looks were all slouchy and oversized with pleated pants that paid homage to the Eighties. The suits — a hallmark of the brand — were all double-breasted and most were paired with athletic inspired zip-up sweaters with oversized ring details.

Other ath-leisure references included multipocket anoraks in nylon and leather as well as a sweater that mimicked a retro ski style with graphic stripes.

Rich shearlings in cropped jackets and boxy tops added a much-needed play on texture to the offering.

“This is a new way for Boss,” Wilts said. “We’re known for the suit, but this shows how you can wear it differently.”

With this multidimensional collection, Wilts is definitely on the right track.