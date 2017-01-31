Joseph Abboud Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Marking his 30th anniversary in fashion, Joseph Abboud went with an American Gothic-themed collection paraded in deconsecrated St. Stephen’s Church on 28th Street.

“It’s romantic, sexy and dark — sinister without being evil,” the designer said backstage before the show.

The velvets, brocades and saturated colors offered “an Edgar Allen Poe” moment, he added, one that was accented by a live string orchestra.

The lineup of dramatic dandies was very much in keeping with his classic American aesthetic that favored three-piece suits with double-breasted vests, statement topcoats with fur lapels and textured cardigan sweaters accented with leather details.

Those textured knits, another Abboud signature, came in a variety of styles such as thick turtlenecks, sleek hoodies and shawl V-necks.

When it came to tailoring, there were two main messages: the power shoulder, especially in head-turning topcoats, and his trademark soft-shoulder suits and peacoats.

While such a dramatic show could have gotten lost in theatrics or veered into costume territory, Abboud walked the line nimbly.