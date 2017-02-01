Kenneth Ning Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Kenneth Ning continues to take inspiration from classic movies, looking this season to Michael Douglas’ antagonist Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street” for his fall inspiration. “Wall Street meets Main Street,” said Ning.

The designer mined the tailoring roots he gained from his years at Michael Kors and Calvin Klein to distort proportions. For example, a banker blue-and-white striped shirt was updated with excess fabric on the back. And a new take on the power suit came through a boxy silhouette and elongated blazer. There were also jumpsuits with contrast stitching that referenced Nineties workwear.

Samsung 837 served as the platform for Ning as the digital installation featured the NASDAQ SE composite index on Samsung LED monitors juxtaposed with images of the models.

The collection at times felt too derivative, but the playful styling and inventive volumes added a refreshing take to familiar ideas.