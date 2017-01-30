Kozaburo Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

In his first stand-alone presentation, Kozaburo Akasaka showed a lineup centered around rawness and deconstruction — or “brutal sensibility” as Akasaka described it. His punk rocker sensibility favored high-waisted, cropped bell-bottom pants, deconstructed cropped jackets and amusing platform boots in bright red and black.

The deconstruction techniques worked best in exposed seams on blazer pockets and a silk shirt that was essentially falling apart.

Although the rock ‘n’ roll inspiration is a favorite among designers today, Kozaburo’s take felt fresh and modern.