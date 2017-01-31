Krammer & Stoudt Men's Fall 2017

An Eighties youth subculture from the American West known as the drag rats — homeless youth tribes that jumped freight trains to travel the country — served as the core theme of this season’s collection for Krammer & Stoudt.

Mike Brodie’s photography book, “A Period of Juvenile Prosperity” was a starting point.

The style was defined by a mixture of updated workwear including cropped trousers that resembled military fatigues, dark plaid trucker jackets and denim shirts with a Western influence.

A boho sensibility was also present through the use of heavy layering of perfectly disheveled shirts, jackets and the occasional long john shown under baggy cropped pants.

Most of the looks were accessorized with the mandatory beanie and bandana-print neck handkerchiefs to reinforce the Americana feel.