Landlord Men's Fall 2017

For its third season, Landlord turned to Nineties hip-hop artists and streetwear for inspiration. “I love Nineties colors, pixels and graphics and wanted to add that to the collection,” said creative director Ryohei Kawanishi.

That translated into utilitarian garments such as oversize workshirts accented with chain medallions. Kawanishi also reworked the hip-hop aesthetic by using Japanese fabrics and topping off the looks with stingray shoes by Mauri that paired well with the whimsical ensembles.

Highlights included a black nylon bomber over an oversize hoodie and track pants, a cotton twill worker jacket with a wide lapel paired with baggy khakis, and an Army green chore jacket with a long periwinkle fur coat that was topped with an Army green five-panel hat.