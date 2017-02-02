Loris Diran Men's Fall 2017

Loris Diran’s travels to China and India inspired his fall collection and it was evident in his lineup in looks, such as a wool military field jacket with a Mandarin collar that he paired with palazzo pants.

Titled “Back 2 Black,” Diran worked primarily in dark colors — black, gray, pewter and gun metal — with flash moments of white that the designer used for embroidered slogans such as “Life is my message,” a philosophy he absorbed from his travels to Asia.

“China has Confucius and India has Gandhi, right now especially in our socio-political climate, we need to look at wisdom,” said Diran.

Highlights included a black wool field jacket with reverse pocketing and a gray blazer paired with an elongated button-down shirt and a cropped trouser.

Although the designer showed some strong outerwear pieces, his interpretation of “sartorial discussion with streetwear” felt out of place in the collection.