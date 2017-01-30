Maiden Noir Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Retro Seventies references sprinkled with artistic bohemian elements were the overriding sensibilities at the Maiden Noir presentation.

“I was inspired by the rich painting and photographs of Cy Twombly,” said designer Nin Truong. The relaxed vintage vibe of an artist’s life was best channeled in a variety of corduroy leisure suits with shearling collars, an array of striped silk pajama shirts and cashmere robe coats.

The use of lush tones that included deep burgundies, chocolate browns and olive greens provided the finishing touches to a well executed and solid collection.