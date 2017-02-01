Matiere Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Known for their love of music, it’s no surprise that the explosion of the U.K. punk movement of the late Seventies served as the core behind cofounders Scot Shandalove, Henry Choi and Jake Zeitlin’s collection for Matiere.

“Everyone touches on punk but we wanted to make it refined,” said Zeitlin backstage.

The lineup included an array of wide-leg trousers, high-waisted cropped pants and several corduroy pieces including a Japanese bomber jacket.

Although rebellious in concept, the collection also offered a sense of refinement in pieces such as a Japanese camel knit terry hoodie from the line’s luxe loungewear capsule.

As Matiere continues to evolve, this season’s effort proved that punk can look sleek and modern.