Max 'N Chester Men's Fall 2017

In his continuous exploration of elevated workwear, Max ‘n Chester designer Peter Trainor presented a lineup full of textures and prints. Rich tweeds in gray and blue contrasted with camouflage patterns, Navajo blanket prints and the brand’s trademark polka dots and horizontal thick stripes. Boxy silhouettes in oversized cardigans and peacoats added a new play on proportions to the heavily layered looks.

A multipocket gray utility vest over an elongated tonal shirt and matching carrot cropped pant encapsulated the overall cool yet predictable feel of the effort.