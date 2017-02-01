N. Hoolywood Men’s Fall 2017

Galleries

Never one to shy away from a thematic runway show, Daisuke Obana didn’t change his tune this season. This time around it was more jarring, though, taking inspiration from homeless youth and their survival techniques.

“I was inspired when I witnessed the ‘gutter punk’ subculture during my travels through America,” said Obana backstage before his show.

The controversial aesthetic resulted in skillful layering of multiple jackets, puffers, sweaters worn as scarves, and the occasional blanket.

The bulkiness of the layering resulted in appealing oversized silhouettes in coats and baggy cropped trousers.

Well-known for his past collaborations, the designer aligned himself with Vans to re-create a new take on the slip checkered classic. The graphic element continued with the use of statement plaids, heritage Prince of Wales and other oversized checks.

Other graphic motifs included famous American landmarks and a playful take on the well-known U-haul logo.

Contentious concepts aside, the greatly styled collection was full of directional ideas that will be sure to help influence the aesthetic of the season.