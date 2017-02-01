Nautica Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

With its 30-plus year history as an apparel brand, Nautica has a lot of archival looks to draw upon.

It’s no surprise that the Nineties are a key trend in men’s wear today — a time when Nautica successfully walked the fine line between streetwear and sportswear.

Creative director Steve McSween took advantage of this heritage by reworking classics and giving them a contemporary update.

“We went into the archive and started to fall in love with some things, so we retooled them but kept the spirit of what was being done at the time,” he said.

McSween pointed to the “halo piece,” a navy chambray signal fisherman’s jacket, originally created in 1997, as an example, along with a nylon track jacket with side paneling and the Nautica logo on the sleeve.

Nineties washes in dark denim with distressed details were also part of the offering, and patchwork jeans in different shades of blue were spot-on to some of the season’s key trends.

Polar fleece, another Nineties throwback, was used in a number of innovative ways including patch pockets on cropped bombers, bucket hats and a quarter-zip Sherpa pullover.

Getting back to basics might feel safe for many brands, but in this case, the authenticity provided a potential path to a brand new consumer.