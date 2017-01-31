Nick Graham Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Nick Graham is out there — way out there.

The designer trotted out a Mars-themed collection at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, complete with a couple of intergalactic luminaries: astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Bill Nye.

“Mars is the new black,” said the designer, who wore a head to toe silver metallic suit. (Get it?) “There’s a lot of shine,” he said. “I think shine will be big next year.”

Graham said he was inspired by the Apollo astronaut spacesuits worn by Aldrin back in the day — and on Tuesday during his runway walk.

“When we land on Mars, we will have to go on dates and go out to dinner to the trendiest Earth restaurant,” Graham said.

For those excursions, he proposed a variety of slim-fitting suits in burgundy, navy shadow plaids, houndstooth and glen plaids, accented by dress shirts with microprints and skinny two-inch ties.

There were also some over-the-top patterns including an allover rocket print on a suit and a fleur-de-lis tuxedo.

While some of the looks were otherworldly and not designed for human consumption, the more down to earth pieces were on trend and wearable.