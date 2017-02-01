Ovadia & Sons Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

A vintage soccer photo on the back of the show notes was the first hint that the Ovadia & Sons fall collection was more personal than usual.

“It was inspired by our father who was in the army in Israel, which was mandatory,” said Shimon Ovadia, who designs the collection with his brother Ariel. “He was a certified athlete” who was an award-winning soccer player during his years in the service.

As a result, the collection showcased a balance between military uniforms and soccer references.

A camouflage shearling-lined parka paired with a zip-up red tracksuit was one of the best examples of the blending of the two cultures.

Deconstructed details — one of the trademarks of the brand — also appeared in elongated knits, giving them an appealing worn-in look.

What was especially strong was an array of youthful outerwear pieces such as a shearling biker jacket, a split-hood nylon parka in bright orange and a varsity jacket with Hebrew lettering and their father’s jersey number — 5 — on the back.

With this solid effort, the Ovadia brothers show how far they’ve come from their roots in sartorial tailored clothing to become a go-to brand for the cool, younger generation.

Dad would be proud.