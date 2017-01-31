Private Policy Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Private Policy continued to deliver a social message this season through its collection. This time, New York-based designers Haoran Li and Siying Qu tackled globalization, attempting to bring their downtown sensibility to other parts of the world.

“We travel a lot, to Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai and we care about what’s going on in the world,” Qu said.

Models’ faces were marked with labels such as Nerdy, Sneaky, Shy, Terrorist and Refugees to reinforce the brand’s mission statement.

The lineup was youthful with vivid neon colors, and the brand played with proportions, offering a double-layered bomber jacket with a quilted peel-back layer that played on a reversible jacket. Deconstructed sleeves and unfinished denim were also found throughout the collection.

The feeling of imprisonment they used in the spring collection was carried over to fall through the use of chains and snap-button hardware, as well as a plastic shield that was conveyed as a bulletproof vest.

The highlight of the collection was a motorcycle jacket and pants made of world flags that nailed the overall message of the brand.