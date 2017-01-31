R.Swiader Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

R.Swiader’s debut collection was a nod to the Mod and punk rock movements that included nontraditional basics and British utilitarian pieces in plaids and tartans.

“I wanted to marry British punk and Parisian romance while preparing a gang of street fighters for a peaceful revolution,” said New York-based designer Rafal Swiader.

Although the collection had a punk theme with red flannels and dark tweed fabrics, soft cashmere also played a starring role, in a mock turtleneck paired with oversize check shirt and khaki trousers, and a topcoat with a leopard knit.

Although it was his first collection, Swiader successfully created a relaxed and easy-going offering that left us hopeful for even better things in the future.