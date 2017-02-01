In his return to New York Fashion Week: Men’s, Ralph Lauren’s elevated Purple Label collection once again redefined classic men’s wear shapes and patterns — with a healthy dose of craftsmanship and artisan details tossed in for good measure.

The line’s signature purple velvet peak-lapel tuxedo blazer kicked off an eveningwear capsule that also included the use of unconventional fabrics, such as corduroy and jacquard silks updated with a tonal Navajo print.

That same print showed up in a variety of other Western-influenced looks such as cropped outerwear and textured knits.

The homage to the American West was also evident in the use of cowboy belts and embellished fringe on coated denim.

Turning to the more sartorial side, Lauren played with reconstructed techniques in a new take on the Chesterfield coat as well as notch-lapel cashmere suits. Some of the softly constructed jackets were paired with cozy cashmere joggers and cargoes for a more modern appeal.

The collection took a turn to the East with a section dedicated to Mongolian explorers. This showed up in ethnic embroidery on fur-lined parkas and a new take on the braided sweater that featured an elaborate serpent design.

With this multifaceted offering, Lauren continues to add new vocabulary to the men’s wear dictionary.