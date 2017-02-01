Raun LaRose Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

For his debut at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, New York-based designer Raun Larose played with volumes and proportions for his collection.

The designer was also unafraid to experiment with feminine fabrics and details such as a silver metallic flowy sweatpant paired with an extra-extralarge coated parka.

“My inspiration was a cross between artistic references and mainstream consumerism,” said Larose.

Highlights included a brown speckled tweed varsity jacket paired with a cable knit vest, and brown quilted down throw over a graphic hoodie with oversized flared track pants.

Overall, this freshman collection was cohesive and forward-looking and left one eager to see more innovative pieces in future seasons.