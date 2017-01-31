Robert Geller Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Robert Geller was torn between love and war for his fall collection.

The designer, who was celebrating his 10th anniversary, started to conceive this line six months ago during a particularly unstable time in Europe and the U.S., and this shone through in his use of heavy military references and neoprene ski masks that at times felt a little threatening.

“It’s about the need to protest, the need to protect but also have some hope,” he said.

That hopefulness was evident in logoed love messages on sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts. Other softer touches included flowy orange, blue or purple silk pants and pajama-like paisley shirts.

Napoleonic epaulets and an embroidered wool and metal stripe on military pants provided a dramatic touch.

After 10 years of creating directional men’s wear, Geller proved once again that he remains one of the highlights of men’s fashion week in New York.