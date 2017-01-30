Samuelsohn Men's Fall 2017

Samuelsohn came up with an innovative way to showcase the brand’s new high performance fabrics in its fall collection. The company took over the skating rink outside the Standard Highline hotel to promote its proprietary Ice Technology of wool and cashmere in an updated assortment of suits and overcoats. While they look like regular fabrics, a special process provides them with water resistance, wrinkle recovery, stretch and breathability.

“There are a lot of firsts here,” said Arnold Brant Silverstone, president and chief creative officer. “It’s the first show during New York Fashion Week for Samuelsohn, we’re unveiling our new branding with its wine and silver coloring and we’re showing our Ice wools and cashmeres.”

He said that by having models — and one Canadian silver medalist in pairs skating — wear the line, it showed the collection’s “performance and movement.”

While some of the suits were slim fitting, other silhouettes — notably the coats — were flowy, including a cashmere number with silver fox collar.

The mainly gray palette was injected with a few pops of color including cobalt blue and burgundy velvet that added some bright relief.

Tailoring expertise has always been a strong suit for Silverstone and that remains a hallmark of the collection even as performance features update the offering.