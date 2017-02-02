Stampd Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

“Asphalt Wave” was the name of Chris Stamp’s fall collection and the California-based designer, who drew quite a crowd — Ja Rule, Andrew Rosen, David Neville, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne were all in attendance — said the palette was derived from the streets and this is the first time he’s using color.

The change suited his lineup, which is still made up of familiar streetwear silhouettes — bombers, hoodies, parkas and track pants — but felt reenergized with touches of bright yellow, rust and hunter green. Stamp also presented more denim, which was cropped, ripped and distressed, and more texture. He showed a leather coat with a shearling collar and fleece logo hoodies. Other new additions were the Stampd script logo, which was reminiscent of the popular Sean John logo from the early Aughts, and the Gothic lettering and buffalo plaid that lent a cholo vibe to the offering.

While the collection is sure to do well at retail — Stamp has already built great partnerships with United Arrows and Barneys New York — it would be nice to see a more distinct identity come through.